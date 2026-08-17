Report: “Israeli” Army Readies for Days-Long War on Lebanon as Attacks Intensify in the South

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military is reportedly preparing for a possible escalation lasting several days in Lebanon as its attacks against southern Lebanese areas continue, according to “Israeli” media.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday evening, citing unnamed military sources, that the army was preparing “for the possibility of several days of fighting in Lebanon.”

According to the report, the “Israeli” military is planning additional attacks against what it describes as Hezbollah infrastructure, while claiming that “Israel” remains determined to continue destroying those sites.

The broadcaster also claimed that dozens of Hezbollah members were trapped underground in the Ali Al-Taher ridge of southern Lebanon, although it provided no further details or independent confirmation of the claim.

Despite its continuing attacks and violations of Lebanese territory, Channel 12 claimed that Tel Aviv had exercised “restraint” in recent days out of concern that further escalation could undermine US-mediated negotiations with the Lebanese government.

“The ‘Israeli’ political leadership has not approved some operations proposed by the army in recent days in response to Hezbollah’s activities, in an attempt not to affect the course of the negotiations,” the broadcaster reported.

The reports come as tensions along Lebanon’s southern front continue to rise, with “Israeli” military operations persisting while Washington seeks to broker understandings between Lebanon and “Israel.”

For months, Lebanon has faced repeated “Israeli” attacks despite diplomatic efforts and ceasefire arrangements. The military campaign launched on March 2 has martyred 4,346 people, wounded 12,301 and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

“Israel” also continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon. Some of the occupied areas have remained under “Israeli” control for decades, while others were seized during the 2023–2024 war.

During the current offensive, “Israeli” forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers [6 miles] into Lebanese territory, further threatening Lebanese communities and deepening concerns over the possibility of a wider escalation.

The reported preparations for several days of fighting have heightened fears in Lebanon that the continued “Israeli” military pressure could develop into another major assault, placing additional Lebanese civilians and communities in southern Lebanon at risk.