Magnitude 5.9 Aftershock Hits Indonesia’s Flores as Island Recovers from Deadly Quake

By Staff, Agencies

A magnitude 5.9 aftershock struck Indonesia’s Flores region early Monday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences [GFZ], days after a powerful earthquake devastated parts of the island.

The aftershock occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers [6.21 miles], with its epicenter initially recorded at 8.57 degrees south latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports of additional casualties or damage were available following Monday’s tremor.

The latest earthquake came just days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 quake struck six regencies in eastern Flores Island, causing widespread destruction and leaving dozens dead.

Indonesia has declared a 14-day emergency response period following Saturday’s devastating earthquake, which killed at least 47 people, according to state media.

Search-and-rescue teams continued operations on Sunday in an effort to locate survivors and assist communities affected by the disaster. Authorities also restored supplies of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across Flores.

Nearly 6,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in areas including Sikka, Manggara, Nagekeo, Bima and Selayar.

The earthquake damaged 914 homes, 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities and 38 government offices, according to authorities.

The latest aftershock is likely to add to concerns among displaced residents and emergency crews as recovery and search operations continue across the affected areas.