23 Killed as Monsoon Rains and Cyclones Trigger Floods, Landslides Across Philippines

By Staff, Agencies

At least 23 people have died and thousands have been displaced across the Philippines after heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay triggered widespread flooding and landslides, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council [NDRRMC].

Several regions, particularly parts of Luzon and the Visayas, have been severely affected as swollen rivers overflowed and landslides blocked roads, forcing families to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said local authorities, working alongside national agencies and local government units, have launched rescue, evacuation and relief operations to assist affected communities.

Flooding and landslides have damaged roads, bridges and agricultural areas across multiple provinces, disrupting transportation, livelihoods and access to essential services. Some communities have also experienced power outages and interruptions to water supplies.

Assessment teams remain deployed in affected areas to verify reports and determine the full extent of the damage as weather conditions continue to change.

Authorities warned that periods of heavy rain could continue in the coming days, urging residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and follow evacuation instructions.

Government relief efforts are ongoing as authorities work to restore access to isolated communities, repair damaged infrastructure and provide emergency assistance to thousands of displaced residents.