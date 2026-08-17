’Israeli’ Attacks Kill Five Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" attacks across the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and wounded 18 others over the past 48 hours, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which warned that additional victims remain trapped beneath the rubble.

A Palestinian succumbed on Monday to wounds sustained several months ago south of Deir al-Balah, while fresh "Israeli" attacks wounded several others, including a child, across the Strip.

The child was wounded after "Israeli" occupation vehicles opened fire on tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Bir 19 area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, several Palestinians were injured in "Israeli" artillery shelling in the al-Tuffah neighborhood. Local media reported that an artillery shell struck a house near the al-Sanafour junction, sparking a fire, while occupation tanks opened intensive fire in the area.

"Israeli" aircraft also carried out two airstrikes east of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas south of Khan Younis.

The Health Ministry said two of the five martyrs were killed in the latest attacks, while the bodies of three others were recovered during the same period.

It added that an unknown number of victims remain beneath collapsed buildings and on roads, where ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them.

The latest casualties bring the toll since the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 11 to 1,265 martyrs and 4,198 injuries, with another 813 bodies recovered during the period.

"Israeli" occupation forces have continued violating the ceasefire through artillery shelling, airstrikes, drone attacks, and the demolition of residential areas across Gaza.

Since the "Israeli" aggression on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, the overall toll has reached 73,399 martyrs and 174,310 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.