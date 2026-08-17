Morocco Detains 355 Near Ceuta Amid Crossing Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

At least 355 people were detained by Moroccan authorities near Ceuta on Saturday as security forces moved to prevent another mass crossing into the Spanish enclave following calls on social media.

Moroccan state broadcaster Medi 1 TV reported that 294 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa and 61 Moroccans accused of facilitating attempted crossings were detained.

Reuters had earlier reported at least 111 detentions around the border city of Fnideq, citing a Moroccan Interior Ministry source.

Police reportedly fired tear gas at groups gathering on hills near the border, while Spain deployed soldiers and hundreds of additional police officers to Ceuta.

The security operation followed online calls for a mass crossing on August 15 and came two weeks after more than 72,000 people crossed into Ceuta on July 30, overwhelming the enclave. At least 100 people reportedly died while attempting to reach Spanish territory.

The crisis has revived the longstanding sovereignty dispute between Madrid and Rabat. Morocco has claimed Ceuta and Melilla since gaining independence in 1956, while Spain regards the enclaves, which it has controlled for centuries, as integral parts of its territory.