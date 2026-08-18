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Beyond the Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Expanding Scale of ’Israeli’ Destruction

Beyond the Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Expanding Scale of ’Israeli’ Destruction
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The scale of destruction across South Lebanon, has reached staggering levels amid the ongoing "Israeli" war of aggression. From March 2 to July 2, 2026, more than 100,000 units were damaged or destroyed across 17 districts, with Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre recording the highest figures.
 

Beyond the Humiliating Agreement: Numbers Reveal the Expanding Scale of ’Israeli’ Destruction

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 18-08-2026 Hour: 01:34 Beirut Timing

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