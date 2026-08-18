Iraqi Hezbollah Warns Zaidi on Raids, Weapons Talks Without Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

A security official with Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, said the Islamic Resistance would only discuss its weapons with a government that secures the complete withdrawal of US forces from Iraqi land and airspace, guarantees they will not return, and ends US influence over Iraq’s political and economic decisions.

He also demanded the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Iraq and the dissolution of the Peshmerga, accusing the latter of threatening Iraq’s unity and maintaining ties with the “Zionist-American enemy.”

The statement comes ahead of Baghdad’s September 30 deadline requiring armed factions outside official security forces to hand over their weapons or face prosecution under anti-terrorism laws.

Kataib Hezbollah has rejected the measure, while Iraqi commentators have criticized Baghdad for targeting Resistance factions while leaving Peshmerga forces untouched.

Meanwhile, al-Assaf warned Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi that the Resistance’s patience was running out after what he described as more than 100 days of provocative policies.

He accused the premier of relying on US envoy Tom Barrack and condemned raids on the homes of martyrs’ families, the wounded, fighters, and clerics under what he called direct US supervision, warning of possible retaliation.

Al-Assaf also urged veteran Coordination Framework leaders to intervene and correct the government’s security policies.

At the same time, the State Administration Coalition has reaffirmed the September 30 deadline, while Iraqi security forces announced the dismantling of a network accused of plotting attacks on neighboring countries and the closure of 71 offices falsely claiming affiliation with the Popular Mobilization Forces.