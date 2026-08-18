Iran Rejects Claims of Role in Attack on Kurdistan PM Office

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has denied any involvement in the drone attack targeting the Kurdistan Regional Government prime minister’s office.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying nothing justifies the incident and urging Kurdish parties to remain alert to disinformation aimed at creating discord among neighboring countries.

Araghchi recalled Iran’s support for the Kurdish people against former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and ISIS [Daesh], while expressing gratitude for the security provided by Kurdish parties along Iran’s borders.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the attack as “highly suspicious,” stressing Tehran’s determination to maintain and strengthen friendly relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across areas of mutual interest.

Baghaei also called for joint efforts to counter hostile plots seeking to damage the fraternal ties between Iran and Iraq.

Earlier, an Iranian source denied any Iranian role in the Erbil incident, describing it as another possible “false flag” operation and stressing that Iranian military operations are officially and openly announced.

The incident occurred on August 17, when two drones targeted the office of Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil. The region’s security agency claimed the drones were launched from Iranian territory, while no casualties were reported.