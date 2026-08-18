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Qalibaf Heads to Iraq for High-Level Talks on Wednesday
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is set to lead a senior parliamentary delegation to Iraq on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discuss regional developments and stability across West Asia.
During the official visit, Qalibaf is set to meet senior Iraqi officials and political figures to discuss strategic ties between Tehran and Baghdad, border security, counter-terrorism efforts, economic cooperation, and the implementation of existing bilateral agreements.
The visit will also review joint mechanisms aimed at supporting security and stability in the region, while advancing cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
Last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi visited Tehran at the head of a high-level delegation for talks on bilateral and regional issues.
For their part, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and al-Zaidi pledged to strengthen strategic ties, emphasizing the deep historical bonds between the two neighbors.
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