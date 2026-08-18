“Israeli” Warplanes Strike Abu Al-Duhur Military Airport in Syria’s Idlib

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes carried out four airstrikes early Tuesday against the abandoned Abu Al-Duhur military airport in the eastern countryside of Syria’s northern Idlib province, according to local sources.

The strikes reportedly took place at around 3 a.m. local time [0000 GMT], with several explosions targeting the former military facility.

No casualties have been reported so far, and Syrian authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack or its possible consequences.

The latest strikes come amid a broader escalation of “Israeli” military operations inside Syrian territory. Following the fall of the Assad government, “Israel” has significantly expanded its attacks across Syria, repeatedly targeting weapons and missile depots as well as strategic military installations.

The continued airstrikes have raised further concerns over Syria’s sovereignty and the growing military intervention of “Israel” inside the country, particularly as Damascus faces ongoing instability and attempts to rebuild its security institutions.