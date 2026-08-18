Brussels Maintains Yellow Drought Alert Despite Forecast Rainfall

By Staff, Agencies

Brussels will remain under a yellow drought alert despite rainfall expected this week, with regional authorities warning that the anticipated precipitation will not be enough to restore water conditions to normal levels.

The decision to maintain the vigilance phase was taken Monday by the Brussels Region’s drought task force, according to Belgian newspaper Le Soir, citing Brussels Environment.

The task force includes water operators and other stakeholders such as Vivaqua and the Port of Brussels, alongside officials responsible for prevention, security and crisis management.

Authorities reviewed several indicators, including rainfall levels and the production and distribution of drinking water, before deciding to keep the alert in place.

Although rain is expected during the week, Brussels Environment said the amount forecast will remain insufficient to ease the region’s water stress.

Under the yellow alert, authorities are introducing precautionary measures and urging residents, businesses and organizations to use tap water responsibly.

“Vigilance remains essential given the current situation, but also the massive return from holidays and the upcoming start of the school year, which will mean greater water consumption in the Brussels Region,” authorities said.

“This is a collective responsibility, whether it be public administrations, citizens, businesses or sports clubs.”

The drought task force has urged residents to avoid or postpone non-essential activities that consume large amounts of water, including washing vehicles, filling swimming pools, unnecessary floor cleaning and watering lawns.

The task force is due to meet again next Monday to reassess the situation and decide whether the yellow alert should remain in place or be adjusted.