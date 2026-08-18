FIFA Confirms Exit of Senior Official Lamour After Public Clash with Infantino

By Staff, Agencies

FIFA has confirmed the departure of Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour, weeks after the senior executive publicly criticized President Gianni Infantino over a controversial plan to introduce private investment into part of the organization’s commercial operations.

FIFA said its working relationship with Lamour ended on August 17, 2026, but did not provide an explanation for his departure.

“FIFA confirms that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour, Chief Operating Officer, ended on 17 August 2026,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Lamour had been one of FIFA’s highest-ranking executives and openly opposed Infantino’s proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise [FFE], a plan that would have moved the organization’s commercial and event operations into a new subsidiary while allowing minority investment from external investors.

During the dispute, Lamour accused Infantino of misleading FIFA employees about the proposal and argued that the project had been driven by the president rather than developed through FIFA’s established institutional structures.

Lamour acknowledged that publicly challenging the proposal could cost him his position, but said he could not remain silent.

The former UEFA executive had worked closely with Infantino for years and supported his successful campaign for the FIFA presidency in 2016. He joined FIFA after previously working at UEFA and had served as chief operating officer since 2024.

His departure comes amid continuing fallout from the FFE controversy, which sparked opposition from several continental football confederations and national associations.

FIFA ultimately withdrew the proposal after UEFA’s 55 member associations threatened to boycott FIFA competitions. CONCACAF also called for a “comprehensive reckoning” over Infantino’s presidency.

Lamour’s exit adds to the scrutiny surrounding FIFA’s leadership as Infantino faces increasing attention ahead of the organization’s next presidential election in 2027.