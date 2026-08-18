Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Aramco Refinery in Jizan with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] targeted an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region with several drones, a military source told SABA on Tuesday, saying the drones scored a direct and precise hit. The operation was carried out in response to violations of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah.

The strike came a day after the YAF announced another operation in the Red Sea targeting a Saudi military landing ship and four accompanying boats off Mocha.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Sanaa is closely monitoring Saudi military movements and buildups, warning that they would remain targets for Yemeni operations on land and at sea.

He stressed that the Armed Forces would continue enforcing the “blockade for blockade” equation by targeting Saudi military buildups wherever they are located.

Meanwhile, Sanaa’s Foreign Ministry warned that further Saudi escalation would be met with reciprocal measures, accusing Riyadh of abandoning previous commitments and intensifying restrictions on Yemen to unprecedented levels. It said the “blockade for blockade” policy aims to counter those measures and ease the humanitarian crisis facing Yemenis.

Tensions have risen since the YAF announced in July that the 2022 truce with Saudi Arabia had effectively collapsed. Sanaa subsequently declared a naval blockade targeting Saudi interests, as a response to continued aggression and measures backed by mass demonstrations across Yemen.

Under the new equation, Yemeni forces have also announced restrictions on the movement of Saudi oil vessels through the Red Sea.

Sanaa has maintained that its forces are prepared for further confrontation with Saudi Arabia and will continue targeting military buildups, reiterating that “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation” will remain in place until the demands of the Yemeni people are met.