Study: Gen Z Increasingly Turns to AI for Friendship, Emotional Support

By Staff, Agencies

More than a quarter of Generation Z users now interact with artificial intelligence [AI] as though they were communicating with a friend, using the technology not only for practical tasks but also for emotional support and personal advice, according to a global study released Tuesday.

A survey conducted by Kaspersky among 7,200 people worldwide found that Gen Z uses AI more frequently and in more personal ways than other generations. Some 27% of respondents said they interact with AI like a friend, indicating a shift from treating conversational AI solely as a productivity tool toward using it for companionship and emotional support.

The study found that 28% of Gen Z respondents turn to AI with personal issues they are reluctant to discuss with other people. Nearly half, 47%, said they use AI daily or regularly, the highest rate among the demographic groups surveyed.

AI is also deeply integrated into young people's education and work. Some 56% said they use it to search for information, while 49% use it for studying, 47% for generating ideas and 39% for work-related tasks.

However, the growing reliance on AI is accompanied by concerns over digital safety. Despite their familiarity with technology, only 42% of Gen Z respondents said they regularly take precautions such as checking AI-generated information against reliable sources and avoiding the disclosure of confidential information.

Another 52% said they take such precautions only occasionally, while 6% said they do not take any security measures when using AI.

Kaspersky experts warned that increasingly personal interactions with AI should not be mistaken for private or fully reliable conversations. Users should generally treat information entered into AI systems as non-confidential, particularly because AI can generate inaccurate information and sensitive data may be exposed.

Vladislav Tushkanov of Kaspersky’s AI Technology Research Center said Gen Z has a stronger understanding of emerging AI trends than older generations and is finding increasingly creative ways to incorporate the technology into everyday life.

He cautioned, however, that the feeling of having a personal conversation with an AI system does not necessarily mean the interaction is private or trustworthy, urging young users to combine their enthusiasm for the technology with stronger habits of information verification and personal-data protection.