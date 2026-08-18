Iran Arrests Suspect Over Spying on Strategic Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian authorities have arrested a man accused of collecting photographs and geographical coordinates of strategic and security sites across the country and transmitting them to groups opposed to the Islamic Republic, Tehran’s Capital Police Security Media Center said Tuesday, according to Tasnim.

Police cybersecurity and intelligence specialists reportedly detected and monitored the suspect’s activities before identifying and arresting him.

Authorities said he used electronic tools to gather data, photographs, and coordinates linked to several sensitive sites and send the information to opposition groups.

Following the collection of digital evidence, security forces arrested the suspect and transferred him to police custody. The statement said he admitted during preliminary questioning to the charges against him and to having links with opposition groups.

The suspect was subsequently charged with “acting against national security” and referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to strengthen internal security measures and pursue individuals suspected of links to foreign intelligence services or of gathering information on sensitive sites, particularly since the outbreak of US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran on February 28.