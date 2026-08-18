Trump Pressures South Korea Over Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is escalating pressure on Washington's allies over their refusal to participate in the US war on Iran, with South Korea becoming the latest target of his demands for support, according to an analysis by Zachary Basu published by Axios.

Trump ordered the Pentagon on Sunday to "substantially reduce" the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his "very good relationship" with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

The US-South Korean drills have long been a central component of Washington's military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump, however, linked the decision to Seoul's refusal to participate in the US campaign against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had "recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, 'No thanks!'"

"We can't go around and protect all of these countries, especially when they're not there to help us," Trump told reporters on Monday.

South Korea is not the only US ally facing pressure over the war on Iran.

Basu reported that the Pentagon has circulated a questionnaire among NATO allies examining their alignment with the Trump administration's foreign policy as Washington considers where to maintain or withdraw US troops.

The questionnaire reportedly asks about support for US military operations, military access, weapons purchases, and whether individual countries have "shown alignment" with the Trump administration's foreign policy approach.

Germany and Spain have also faced pressure from Washington. According to Basu, the Pentagon moved in May to withdraw roughly 5,000 US troops from Germany after Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Trump's Iran strategy.

Trump also threatened to cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid rejected US requests to use its military bases for strikes against Iran.

Basu, citing Reuters, reported that a Pentagon official subsequently raised the possibility of suspending Spain from NATO.

Oman has also come under pressure despite its role as an intermediary in efforts to reach an agreement with Iran.

Trump threatened on Monday to "bomb the sh*t out of" the longtime US partner if it "gets in the way" of an agreement with Tehran.