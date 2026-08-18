Hichilema Reelected as Zambia’s President

By Staff, Agencies

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has been reelected for a second five-year term after securing more than the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff, the country's electoral commission announced on Tuesday.

Hichilema received 2,965,326 votes, or 60.5% of valid ballots, compared with 1,856,217 votes, around 38%, for his main challenger, Brian Mundubile. Voter turnout stood at 57.23%.

The result followed a temporary suspension of counting and an election-night exchange of gunfire during a security operation at Mundubile's residence.

Authorities said the raid targeted a suspected militia, while the opposition leader described it as an "attempt on his life."

Hichilema thanked voters for their trust and said his government would also work for "those citizens who preferred the ideas presented" by his opponents.

"This election showed the world who we are: a nation of peace, a nation of law and order, a democratic nation that settles our differences at the ballot box, and nowhere else," he said.

Mundubile has yet to formally respond to the result. During the count, however, he called for an investigation into allegations that presidential election forms had been removed or subjected to "interference or alteration."

"We will pursue every legitimate and constitutional avenue available to seek justice," he said, while urging his supporters to remain peaceful.