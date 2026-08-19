US Moves to Establish “Israel”-Turkey-Syria Mechanism

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is working to establish a deconfliction mechanism between the "Israeli" occupation, Turkey and Syria following “Israeli” strikes on a Syrian airbase near the Turkish border, US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Tuesday.

Barrack, who also serves as US ambassador to Turkey, said Ankara had not been warned about the strikes and observed the aircraft heading north toward Turkish territory, potentially prompting a military response.

He said the situation was prevented from escalating further, stressing that Washington’s priority was to reduce tensions and avoid future miscalculations.

Meanwhile, Turkey condemned the “Israeli” strikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria. Barrack said the attacks reflected a perception that Turkey could soon expand its presence at the facility, underscoring the need for a mechanism involving all three sides.

However, a senior “Israeli” official disputed Barrack’s account that the US had not been informed, telling Fox News that “highly sensitive intelligence was shared with the United States in advance” of the strikes. The official also claimed that Syrian Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa may not have understood the developments surrounding the base.

According to a Syrian military source cited by the Syrian News Channel, eight “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the runway of Abu al-Duhur military airport in eastern Idlib on Tuesday. The strikes damaged the airport’s infrastructure but caused no injuries.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and warned that they represented a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

It held the “Israeli” occupation responsible and called on the international community and UN Security Council to condemn the aggression.

The airport, which has reportedly been out of service for years, currently houses protection forces affiliated with Syria’s Defense Ministry.

Following the strikes, government forces were reportedly placed on heightened alert in the area.