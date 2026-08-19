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1,212 Attacks in 23 Days: The Ongoing ’Israeli’ Destruction of South Lebanon

1,212 Attacks in 23 Days: The Ongoing ’Israeli’ Destruction of South Lebanon
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

From June 26 to July 18, 2026, South Lebanon came under 1,212 recorded "Israeli" attacks, averaging more than 55 attacks each day. The campaign included airstrikes, artillery and incendiary attacks, home demolitions, fires targeting homes and farmland, drone and aircraft violations, direct fire on towns and villages, incursions by Merkava tanks and bulldozers, explosive detonations, sweeping operations and the forced displacement of farmers from their land.
 

1,212 Attacks in 23 Days: The Ongoing ’Israeli’ Destruction of South Lebanon

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon UnitedStates SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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