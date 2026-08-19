YAF Strike Saudi-Backed Forces, Aramco Facility Amid Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces [YAF] carried out a series of strikes targeting Saudi-backed forces in northern Marib and the Al-Jufaynah area west of the city, amid a renewed escalation with Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the YAF launched at least four ballistic missiles and several one-way attack UAVs against the Saudi-backed forces on Tuesday.

The operations came alongside reports that Saudi-backed forces targeted the Al-Akma area in Maqbana district, west of Taiz, with Katyusha rockets.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces also targeted an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region with several drones, according to a military source cited by SABA.

The source said the drones struck their target and described the operation as a response to Saudi violations of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah.

The operation followed a Yemeni military strike a day earlier targeting a Saudi military landing ship and four accompanying boats in the Red Sea off Mocha.

The YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Sanaa was closely monitoring Saudi military movements and deployments, warning that they would remain targets for retaliatory operations on land and at sea.

At the same time, Saree reaffirmed that Yemen would continue operating under the “blockade-for-blockade” equation, including by targeting Saudi military buildups wherever they are located.

Earlier, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said Saudi escalation would be met with corresponding retaliation, accusing Riyadh of imposing an unprecedented blockade and mobilizing forces across occupied Yemeni territories.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s abandonment of previous commitments and intensification of the blockade had pushed Yemen to adopt the “blockade-for-blockade” equation.

The ministry described the measure as necessary to protect the Yemeni people from the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, adding that Saudi Arabia responded by further mobilizing its forces and followers across Yemeni territories.