Iran Rejects UAE Missile Claim, Warns of False-Flag Record

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has rejected the United Arab Emirates’ [UAE] claim that Tehran fired a missile toward the country, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei calling the accusation “completely” baseless and warning that such claims undermine regional trust and efforts to prevent escalation.

Baghaei urged regional states to avoid “baseless accusation-mongering” against Iran, pointing to continued United States and “Israeli” interference in regional security and history of false-flag operations.

The dispute followed a UAE Defense Ministry announcement that its air defenses had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi later said one fell outside its territorial waters and the other inside them, adding that both were reportedly directed toward maritime shipping lanes rather than land targets and caused no damage.

Hours later, the UAE Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of “all trade, commercial exchange, and financial transactions” with Iran until further notice, citing regional escalation and threats to international and regional security.

At the same time, UAE officials said Abu Dhabi remained committed to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration, while rejecting claims about the state of its economic relationship with Iran.