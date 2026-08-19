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Sabotage Blast Disrupts Gas Supplies and Power Generation in Northeastern Syria

Sabotage Blast Disrupts Gas Supplies and Power Generation in Northeastern Syria
folder_openSyria access_time 4 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

An explosion at a major gas pipeline in northeastern Syria on Tuesday disrupted the flow of gas from the Al-Jabsah gas plant, affecting supplies to several power-generation turbines, according to the Syrian Petroleum Company [SPC].

The blast occurred at around 4 a.m. local time [0100 GMT], prompting emergency crews to isolate the affected wells, shut safety valves and secure the area. No workers were reported injured.

The SPC said specialized repair teams were immediately deployed and are working around the clock to repair the damaged pipeline and restore gas supplies.

The company is coordinating with the Syrian Electricity Company to compensate for the shortage by relying on available alternative sources and minimize the impact on electricity generation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was the result of a deliberate act of sabotage, the SPC said, adding that authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

The company has also begun implementing additional security measures around oil and gas facilities, as well as transmission pipelines, in an effort to prevent further attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

Repair operations will continue until gas transmission through the damaged pipeline is fully restored, according to the SPC.

Syria gas

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