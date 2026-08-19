Netanyahu Uses Turkish Deployment Claim to Justify “Israeli” Strike on Syria

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed Tuesday that Syria was “on the verge of breaching” a security understanding with “Israel” by allowing Turkish forces to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo, alleging that the move would threaten “Israeli” security.

The statement came hours after “Israeli” aggression targeted Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airbase in eastern Idlib, marking the first such strike on the facility since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] have not officially acknowledged the attack.

According to Netanyahu’s office, Damascus had ignored repeated “Israeli” warnings over the potential Turkish deployment, which it claimed would violate an existing security status quo between Syria and "Israel".

However, Syria’s Foreign Ministry rejected the strikes as “unjustified aggression” and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

Jordan and Qatar likewise condemned the attack, with Amman describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, US envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack pushed back against Netanyahu’s justification, calling the strikes an “unnecessary escalation.”

He said the government of transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa had not adopted a hostile stance toward “Israel” and did not maintain proxy forces.

The claim about Turkish military activity follows repeated attempts by Netanyahu’s office to cite Turkey’s presence in Syria as a justification for “Israeli” strikes, including previous attacks on the Tiyfor and Tadmur airbases near Palmyra.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said “Israel” continued to threaten Syria’s security through repeated attacks and called for international pressure on “Israel” to respect Syria’s territorial integrity.