Syria, Turkey Reject Netanyahu’s Claims Justifying “Israeli” Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the “Israeli” airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase, calling them unjustified aggression and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security.

In letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, Damascus denounced the “Israeli” occupation entity of undermining international efforts supporting Syria while repeatedly violating its sovereignty and international law.

Syria said the eight strikes on Tuesday were part of continued “Israeli” attacks, incursions and abductions since December 8, 2024, despite Damascus maintaining restraint and seeking to strengthen stability.

It warned that the ongoing aggression obstructs regional security efforts and risks driving the region toward further instability.

Damascus also renewed its demand for the “Israeli” entity to fully implement the 1974 disengagement agreement and withdraw completely and unconditionally from territory entered since December 8, 2024, as well as from the occupied Golan Heights.

It stressed that pursuing regional security does not undermine Syria’s right to defend its national interests through legitimate means and called on the international community and UN Security Council to condemn the aggression.

Meanwhile, Turkey rejected the justification offered by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, saying its claims were intended to legitimize illegal strikes against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ankara called on Netanyahu to abandon his aggressive policies, respect international law and reaffirmed its cooperation with the Syrian government to support peace, stability and prosperity.

The dispute followed eight “Israeli” airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur in Idlib, damaging the runway. Netanyahu’s office claimed the strikes were prompted by Syria allowing Turkish troops near Aleppo, but US envoy Tom Barrack called the attack an “unnecessary escalation.” Jordan and Qatar also condemned it.

The strikes came amid growing "Israeli"-Turkish rivalry over Syria, with Ankara accusing “Israel” of threatening Syrian security. “Israeli” officials have previously cited Turkish activity to justify strikes on Syrian bases, while “Israeli” troops continue occupying parts of southern Syria.