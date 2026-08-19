Top Iranian Cmdr. Warns Gulf States: US Military Assistance Means Sharing Responsibility for Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has warned southern Gulf states against providing assistance to the US military or allowing Washington to use their territory in its aggression against Iran.

Major General Ali Abdollahi issued the warning on Wednesday, saying regional governments that claim they will not allow their territories to be used against Iran should understand that Iranian forces are closely monitoring military activity in the region.

“Those southern Persian Gulf countries that issue various statements claiming they will not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran should know that nothing escapes our attention,” Abdollahi wrote on X.

He questioned whether the deployment of large numbers of US military aircraft, particularly aerial-refueling planes, could take place at regional bases without the knowledge and cooperation of the host countries.

“We warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressive US military will be regarded as participation alongside US military forces,” Abdollahi warned.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions following the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, including the February 28 attack that martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the 40-day war.

The United States has relied on military bases across several countries in the region during its campaign against Iran. Tehran has responded by targeting US military bases and interests in those countries, alongside strikes against “Israeli” targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly warned that the presence of US forces and their regional facilities increases the potential costs for Washington and its allies.

Despite facing advanced US weaponry and extensive military capabilities, Iran’s Armed Forces have maintained sustained resistance and inflicted significant losses on the aggressors, according to Iranian officials.