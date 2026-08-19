IOF Launch Mass Arrest Raids Across Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] launched a wide-scale arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank at dawn Wednesday, raiding homes and towns across several governorates as confrontations erupted with Palestinian youths.

The raids extended across Beit Lahm, Nablus, Qalqilya, al-Khalil, Ramallah, Jenin, Areeha, occupied al-Quds and Tulkarm. Several Palestinians were arrested as heavily armed IOF deployed across residential areas.

In Beit Lahm, confrontations broke out in Tuqu’ after the IOF stormed the town and fired stun grenades and tear gas. Raids also targeted Beit Fajjar, al-Saff Street and Dheisheh refugee camp, while Palestinian journalist Abdul Rahman Hassan was arrested after his home was raided. “Israeli” settlers also carried out provocative tours near Ush Ghrab.

Meanwhile, south of Nablus, the IOF fired tear gas and stun grenades during raids on Madama and Beita, while also entering northern Nablus and raiding a building near al-Ain refugee camp. In Asira al-Qibliya, brothers Asim and Yasser Ali Makhlouf were arrested. Residents of Beit Furik also reported harassment by a settler who directed laser beams at homes.

In Qalqilya, the IOF raided Habla and arrested Ahmad Issam Odeh, while troops also stormed Azzun after a special unit infiltrated the town. Further south, a large occupation force backed by military bulldozers raided al-Dhahiriya, turning some homes into military posts, closing roads and deploying troops throughout the area.

Additional raids were reported in Deir Jarir east of Ramallah, Aaba east of Jenin, Fasayil north of Areeha, Kafr Aqab north of occupied al-Quds and Deir al-Ghusun north of Tulkarm.

The latest campaign came amid an ongoing escalation across the occupied West Bank, including the arrest and loss of Palestinian lives, home demolitions, the burning of mosques and vehicles, destruction of farmland, restrictions on farmers and continued settlement expansion.