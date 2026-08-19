Azerbaijan Sues CNN Over “Israeli” Activities Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Azerbaijan’s government has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN in a US federal court over a report claiming that the “Israeli” occupation deployed elite military and intelligence personnel to Azerbaijan for launching strikes against Iran.

According to Politico, the lawsuit accuses CNN of falsely reporting that “Israeli” forces used Azerbaijani territory for military and intelligence activities targeting Iran. Baku is seeking damages and a retraction.

CNN’s report, citing four unnamed sources, claimed that “Israel” had sent dozens of personnel, including special operations forces and Mossad operatives, to sites near Azerbaijan’s border with Iran. Baku has denied allowing its territory to be used for such operations.

Before filing the lawsuit, Azerbaijan reportedly asked CNN to retract the report, but the network refused, saying it stood by its reporting.

The lawsuit follows a June 5 CNN report alleging that “Israel” secretly established military and intelligence positions in several countries bordering Iran during the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran. The report said Azerbaijan hosted several sites near Iran’s northern border that were used for surveillance, drone operations, logistics and potential rescue missions.

CNN also alleged that the network extended to Iraq, the UAE and Somaliland, with some facilities reportedly evolving from emergency support locations into forward positions for intelligence and logistical operations.

However, the claims have not been independently verified, while Azerbaijani and Iraqi authorities have denied that their territories were used to facilitate aggression against Iran.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted close “Israeli”-Azerbaijani ties, including energy cooperation and “Israeli” arms supplies to Baku.

It also claimed that preparations for surveillance activities along the Azerbaijan-Iran border began before the war, including the installation of equipment to monitor Iranian military activity and missile launches.

Analysts cited by CNN described Azerbaijan as a strategic partner for “Israel” against Iran, while noting that security cooperation remains highly secretive. The report also pointed to Baku’s diplomatic relationship with “Israel” and its potential value in Washington.