Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Three Military Equations

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced three military equations in response to Saudi escalation, stressing that the first is "blockade for blockade" and warning that any comprehensive escalation by Saudi Arabia will be met with a corresponding response.

The Armed Forces said the second equation involves targeting Saudi military buildups wherever they are located, while the third focuses on protecting Yemen's sovereignty and confronting any violations of its territory.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and continued warnings from Sanaa over Saudi military movements and what it describes as an ongoing blockade.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said they have targeted eight Saudi oil vessels since July 20, including five in the Red Sea and three in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

They also said they prevented 48 Saudi oil vessels from passing through the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, forcing them to turn back.

According to the Yemeni Armed Forces, the operations are part of the "blockade for blockade" equation in response to Saudi restrictions and military escalation against Yemen.

The Yemeni forces further said they had carried out nine military operations targeting areas including Yanbu, Najran, Jizan, and Abha, as well as oil supplies in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned Saudi authorities against taking further escalatory measures, stressing that "any comprehensive escalation will be met with comprehensive escalation."

They said Saudi Arabia has no option other than lifting the blockade and implementing previous agreements.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also reported that hundreds of Saudi forces and personnel were killed or wounded, including Saudi commanders and officers.

The announcement reinforces Sanaa's stated position that any escalation against Yemen will trigger a corresponding military response, while linking an end to attacks and restrictions to the lifting of what it describes as the Saudi blockade.