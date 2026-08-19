DFLP Condemns New ’Israeli’ Massacre in Gaza City

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) has strongly condemned a new "Israeli" massacre in Gaza City targeting Palestinian police personnel, displaced Palestinians, and shelters, which reportedly left dozens of Palestinians martyred or wounded.

The DFLP said the massacre came less than 24 hours after the "Israeli" attack on Gaza Port, arguing that the successive attacks demonstrate that the occupation has not abandoned its genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

The Resistance faction said the continued attacks, particularly those directly targeting civilians and civil institutions, show that "Israel" is disregarding declared understandings, guarantees, and agreements aimed at ending the war.

The DFLP rejected any characterization of attacks on Palestinian police, shelters, and gatherings of displaced Palestinians as an "operational error" or "accident."

It described the attacks as deliberate political and military crimes aimed at dismantling the foundations of civilian life in Gaza, creating chaos, and disabling institutions capable of protecting Palestinians.

The group said the targeting of civilian institutions serves "Israeli" plans to reshape Gaza's security and political landscape and create conditions for armed groups and militias linked to the occupation to threaten Palestinians and their property.

It also said the so-called "Peace Council" faces a direct test over whether it came to the region to halt the war and protect Palestinians or to provide political cover for the occupation while Palestinians continue to be killed, starved, deprived of water, and displaced.