Lavrov Warns UK Over Drone Support for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The UK will face consequences if it continues supplying drones used by Ukraine for strikes deep inside Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned. Moscow has accused Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure and carrying out indiscriminate strikes that kill civilians.

According to the Sunday Times, drones manufactured by BAE Systems and another unnamed UK company have reportedly been used in attacks over the past six months, including strikes on oil refineries in Volgograd, southwestern Russia, and Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow.

The UAVs reportedly used in long-range attacks included the Nyan, a jet-powered drone manufactured by a BAE Systems subsidiary.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the UK will continue to support Ukraine "100%."

"We are not fair-weather friends, we will be there in Ukraine's hour of need and that won't change," he said, according to the BBC.

Commenting on Tuesday, Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin: "You know, I feel sorry for Britain if it intends to stand with Ukraine until the very end."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that we have the right to act in any part of the world's oceans if anyone encroaches on our interests or our property.

Likewise, we have every right to regard the proudly proclaimed direct involvement of British missile forces in strikes against Russia as participation in the war, with all the consequences that entails," Lavrov added.

In a statement on Monday, the Russian Embassy in London branded the UK "an accomplice and co-perpetrator of the bloody crimes and terrorist attacks" committed by Ukraine.

"The deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kiev's terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay," the embassy said.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks in recent months, targeting Russian port infrastructure, energy sites, and warehouses belonging to Wildberries, the country's equivalent of Amazon.

In several cases, drones have also struck residential areas, including high-rise apartment buildings and houses.

An attack last week on industrial and civilian sites in Nizhnekamsk in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan killed 13 people, while a strike on a Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, on July 18 left seven workers dead.

One of Ukraine's deadliest strikes on Russia came in May, when a drone hit a college dormitory in the Donbass city of Starobelsk, killing 21 people, mostly young women.