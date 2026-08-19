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Qa’ani Condemns Deteriorating Situation in West Bank

Qa’ani Condemns Deteriorating Situation in West Bank
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By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, has condemned the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank, saying illegal "Israeli" settlers are suffering from what he described as "social cancer."

"The occupiers of the occupied Palestinian territories have contracted a ‘social cancer’. Internal collapse is their inevitable fate," Qa’ani said in a message published on X on Wednesday.

"The savage and unleashed terrorists in the West Bank cannot marginalize the global Palestinian cause. Annexation is out of the question, and collapse is definite."

His remarks came as illegal "Israeli" settlers continued their siege of three Palestinian homes in the northern West Bank town of Qusra for the 11th consecutive day, under the protection of "Israeli" military forces.

As of August 9, extremist settlers had besieged three Palestinian families, comprising around 13 people, in the Ras al-Ain neighborhood of Qusra, obstructing access to food, water, and essential supplies under the protection of "Israeli" military forces.

Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi said the settlers continued to deploy around the homes alongside "Israeli" military forces, despite the area being classified as a "closed military zone."

Wadi stressed that "the three families are facing difficult conditions due to the continued siege and restrictions on their movement."

In recent months, the Ras al-Ain area has witnessed multiple attempts by settlers to establish a settlement outpost and seize Palestinian land and homes.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the siege could be used as a mechanism to displace residents and seize their properties.

Iran Quds Brigades west bank EsmailGhaani

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Last Update: 19-08-2026 Hour: 10:40 Beirut Timing

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