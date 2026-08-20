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“Israeli” Warplanes Intensify Overnight Bombardment of Southern Lebanon

“Israeli” Warplanes Intensify Overnight Bombardment of Southern Lebanon
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By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes launched a series of overnight airstrikes against several areas in southern Lebanon, while artillery shelling continued into the early hours of Thursday, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency [NNA].

The latest attacks struck the Ali Al-Taher heights, areas near Al-Dabsha on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa, and the vicinity of Dawhet Kfar Roummane. The targeted areas were also subjected to intermittent “Israeli” artillery fire until dawn.

Separately, “Israeli” forces carried out a series of explosions overnight and early Thursday in the southern Lebanese villages of Majdal Zoun and Al-Mansouri. Both areas were also subjected to artillery shelling, NNA reported.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or the extent of material damage.

The renewed attacks come as Lebanon continues to face “Israeli” military aggression despite ongoing US-mediated negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv aimed at establishing security arrangements and ending the conflict.

The negotiations have focused on the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from southern Lebanon and arrangements concerning areas where Hezbollah would have no armed presence.

Lebanon has consistently demanded an end to the attacks and the complete withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory, while Tel Aviv has sought security guarantees regarding Hezbollah’s presence in the South.

The continued strikes, however, have raised further concerns in Lebanon that the “Israeli” military is maintaining pressure on southern communities despite diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation.

Israel Lebanon ceasefire ceasefire negotiations SouthLebanon

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