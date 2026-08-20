Iran’s Foreign Minister Warns: “Economic D-Day” Will Bring US “Further Defeat”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that US President Donald Trump’s newly announced “Economic D-Day” campaign against Iran will fail to force Tehran into submission and instead bring Washington “further defeat” while deepening hostility toward the United States among Iranians.

“The so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ is a diversion from America’s own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs,” Araghchi said Thursday in a post on X.

“Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat and enmity of Iranians,” he added, arguing that US “economic terrorism” poses a threat to the global economy and the sovereignty of countries around the world.

Araghchi’s remarks came after Trump announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” presenting the campaign as “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

Trump said Washington would seek to sever financial and commercial channels supporting Iran and warned countries that allow their financial institutions, companies, airports or government bodies to provide Tehran with an economic “lifeline” that they would face severe economic consequences.

Describing the campaign as an “Economic D-Day,” Trump also called on US allies to participate in Washington’s efforts to economically isolate Iran.

Iran, however, has repeatedly rejected the use of sanctions and economic pressure as a means of coercion, with its officials arguing that decades of such policies have failed to alter the Islamic Republic’s independent political course.