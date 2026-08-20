Trump Unveils New “Economic D-Day” Against Iran as US Escalates Failed Pressure Campaign

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called “the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” threatening Iran and countries and companies that continue economic ties with Tehran with severe consequences.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared:

No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. Tragically, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.

Trump said Washington would intensify efforts to cut Iran off from international financial and commercial channels, warning that countries allowing their financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities to provide Tehran with what he called an economic “lifeline” would face “tremendous economic consequences.”

He specifically demanded an end to activities including oil trading, financial swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and the use of front companies.

“It all needs to stop now,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely damaged, asserting:

“Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble.”

He further described Iran’s currency as “worthless” and claimed the country was “hanging by a thread.”

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump’s announcement represents another escalation of Washington’s long-running pressure campaign against Iran, with Tehran having repeatedly demonstrated its ability to withstand sanctions and maintain economic relations with international partners.

Trump labeled the new campaign an “Economic D-Day” and called on US allies to join Washington in isolating Iran.

“We need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat,” he said.

He concluded by repeating Washington’s longstanding position on Iran’s nuclear program: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency described Trump’s latest announcement as another attempt to revive a failed maximum-pressure strategy, arguing that Washington has already spent years trying to isolate Iran economically without achieving its objectives.

Tasnim noted that Trump had previously pursued “maximum pressure” against Iran and, after that approach failed to produce the desired political results, Washington turned increasingly toward military threats and now renewed economic warfare.

The Iranian outlet emphasized that years of sanctions have forced Iran to develop extensive experience in navigating and circumventing US restrictions.

“Iran has learned to circumvent these restrictions and has become adept at doing so,” Tasnim said.

The latest US measures therefore amount to a renewed attempt to economically strangle the Islamic Republic, rather than evidence that Washington has found a new strategy capable of forcing Iran to abandon its independent policies.

Tehran has consistently maintained that it will not surrender to sanctions, threats or economic coercion and that attempts to isolate Iran will ultimately impose costs not only on the Islamic Republic but also on countries and companies that choose to comply with Washington’s unilateral pressure.