Nearly 60k Displaced as Powerful Earthquake Triggers Thousands of Aftershocks in Indonesia

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 60,000 people have been forced from their homes in Indonesia as recurring tremors continue following the powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck the country over the weekend.

Berton Panjaitan, head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, said Wednesday that 59,647 people had been displaced, largely because of continuing aftershocks.

“The number of displaced people has reached 59,647 and it is mainly due to aftershocks” since Saturday’s earthquake, Panjaitan said in a written statement.

The earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara province, which includes the popular tourist destination of Labuan Bajo, causing extensive damage across affected areas.

Authorities have recorded 3,002 aftershocks since the initial earthquake, highlighting the continuing danger faced by residents and rescue teams.

The death toll has risen to 71, while 898 people have been injured, according to Panjaitan. Relief operations are underway as authorities work to deliver assistance to communities affected by the disaster.

Nearly 12,000 buildings and other structures have also been damaged.

With seismic activity continuing, Indonesian authorities temporarily closed several tourist attractions on Flores Island on Tuesday to allow safety inspections.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as displaced residents remain in temporary shelters and further tremors pose an ongoing risk to already damaged communities.