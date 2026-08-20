Syria Slams “Israeli” Strike on Abu Al-Duhur as ’Unjustified’

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told Axios that “Israel” had no legitimate justification for striking Abu al-Duhur airbase, stressing that Damascus had informed the "Israeli" occupation beforehand that there were no plans for a Turkish military base or permanent Turkish deployment there.

Instead, al-Shaibani said, work at the facility was limited to rehabilitating war-damaged infrastructure for the Syrian Air Force.

He acknowledged visits by Turkish military officers, but described them as routine cooperation involving training and expertise exchanges, similar to Syria’s military ties with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and Russia.

Before the strike, Syrian officials were in contact with “Israel” and the US, emphasizing that the base remained under Syrian sovereignty and that no permanent Turkish presence was planned.

Damascus later contacted Washington and other countries to protest the attack and prevent further escalation.

“Israeli” officials claimed the strike was intended to stop a Turkish military buildup. Netanyahu said Syria had been warned not to allow a Turkish presence, while US President Donald Trump, who was briefed on the attack, declined to comment.

“Israel” dropped at least eight bombs on the base’s runways and hangars, damaging recently rebuilt facilities, with no casualties reported.

Al-Shaibani also revealed that Syria and “Israel” had spent a year negotiating a security agreement under US mediation and had reached a formula on paper before “Israel” backed away.

He stressed that any renewed de-escalation process must address both sides’ security concerns while respecting Syria’s sovereignty.