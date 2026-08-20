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Russian Missiles Hit Kiev as Zelensky Faces Political Crisis

Russian Missiles Hit Kiev as Zelensky Faces Political Crisis
folder_openRussia access_time 9 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Russia launched a major overnight barrage of missiles and drones on Kiev on Thursday, with at least five people reportedly killed and 23 injured, as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky faces his most serious domestic political challenge since the war began.

According to Kiev’s city military administration, strikes hit more than a dozen sites across several districts, damaging residential buildings, a medical facility and a school while triggering large warehouse fires.

Ukraine’s Air Force said the attack involved ballistic and Kalibr cruise missiles as well as jet-powered drones.

Meanwhile, the political pressure on Zelensky intensified as former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections and warned of a “systemic crisis of governance.”

The remarks came a day after Zelensky dismissed deputy chief of staff Iryna Mudra amid a money-laundering investigation.

A recent SOCIS poll also showed Zelensky trailing Fedorov and former military chief Valery Zaluzhnyi in a potential runoff.

Ukrainian elections have remained suspended under martial law since 2022, while Zelensky’s original term expired in May 2024.

Russia ukraine kiev moscow VladimirZelensky

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