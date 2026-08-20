Canberra Confronts “Israel” Over No-Probe Decision in Gaza Aid Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Australia summoned “Israel’s” ambassador on Thursday, expressing outrage after the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] authorotoes declined to pursue criminal proceedings over the 2024 killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and six World Central Kitchen colleagues in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the decision fell far short of the accountability Canberra expected, stressing that Australia would continue pressing for justice for Frankcom and the other aid workers.

The April 2024 strike drew international condemnation after the convoy, which included Australian, British, Polish, Palestinian and dual US-Canadian citizens, was hit despite coordinating its movements with the IOF.

The IOF acknowledged operational failures but claimed there was no criminal basis for an investigation.

“Israel’s” ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, called the attack a mistake but denied criminal intent.

He alleged the convoy had deviated from an approved route and may have included armed personnel, claims that were disputed by World Central Kitchen, which said the vehicles were clearly marked and operating in a deconflicted area.

Meanwhile, World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore described the strike as “unforgivable,” saying humanitarian workers were targeted while delivering food aid to Gaza.

Australia had previously appointed a special adviser to monitor the “Israeli” investigation after Wong said information provided by “Israel” was insufficient to establish whether the process was transparent and accountable.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also demanded “full accountability,” stressing that international humanitarian law protects aid workers.