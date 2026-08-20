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After the Humiliating Agreement: The South Under “Israel’s” Escalating Destruction

After the Humiliating Agreement: The South Under “Israel’s” Escalating Destruction
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The "Israeli" devastation extends beyond individual structures, targeting homes, farmland and infrastructure while expanding demolitions and obstructing construction, development and repair across southern villages.

After the Humiliating Agreement: The South Under “Israel’s” Escalating Destruction

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 20-08-2026 Hour: 08:17 Beirut Timing

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