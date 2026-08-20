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After the Humiliating Agreement: The South Under “Israel’s” Escalating Destruction
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The "Israeli" devastation extends beyond individual structures, targeting homes, farmland and infrastructure while expanding demolitions and obstructing construction, development and repair across southern villages.
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