Europe’s Wildfire Risk to Rise 39% Even Under Best-Case Climate Scenario

By Staff, Agencies

Europe’s wildfire-burned area could increase by 39% by the end of the century even if global warming is limited to 1.8°C, a study found, while a 3.6°C scenario could nearly triple the area burned.

Researchers said worsening hot, dry and windy conditions will be the main driver, though improved fire management could reduce the projected increases by more than 70%.

The findings come as Europe faces another severe fire season, with more than 600,000 hectares already burned across the EU, making this year the third-worst on record.

The study also warned that aggressive fire suppression can leave more vegetation fuel, potentially producing fewer but more destructive mega-fires. Scientists stressed that better fire management can help but cannot replace climate mitigation.