84-Year-Old Woman Found Alive Three Days After Indonesia Quake

By Staff, Agencies

An 84-year-old woman was found alive under the rubble of her home three days after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, in a rescue described by local officials as “almost like a miracle.”

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit off Flores island on Saturday, killing at least 73 people, injuring more than 900 and displacing nearly 60,000. Paulina Pobi survived beneath collapsed bamboo walls after a landslide blocked access to her village.

Pobi was safely evacuated and taken to a health centre, officials said. She had been unable to move or speak and was weak from going without food or water, but suffered no injuries.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue as debris remains across the island and more than 3,000 aftershocks have been recorded.

Aid deliveries have also been slowed by damaged roads and Flores’ mountainous terrain, prompting greater use of military aircraft, ships and personnel.

Authorities said displaced residents, particularly children, are also facing psychological trauma as many remain afraid to return to damaged homes.