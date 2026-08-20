IRG: Iran Will Deploy More Advanced and Destructive Weapons in Any Future War

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says Iran’s military capabilities have continued to advance following the wars it faced in 2025 and 2026, with newer missile systems expected to be more precise, technologically advanced and destructive.

IRG spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Thursday that Iran has continued developing and producing weapons despite the conflicts, emphasizing that its military capabilities would not remain the same if another war were to occur.

“If another war begins, our weaponry will certainly be different from those of the past,” Mohebbi said, pointing to potential advances in warhead technology, strike precision and missile range.

He said the destructive capability of newer missile warheads is significantly greater than that of systems used in previous conflicts, adding that Iran is pursuing continuous improvements across its defense industry.

Mohebbi also stressed that Iran has never halted weapons production and development, saying the country is advancing on a daily basis and preparing for different potential scenarios.

He cited remarks by Iran’s acting defense minister in July that weapons-production lines were operating more actively than before, reflecting Tehran’s emphasis on strengthening its defensive capabilities.

Addressing regional developments, Mohebbi also discussed Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and its confrontation with Saudi Arabia. He argued that Saudi Arabia would struggle to defeat the Yemeni movement, noting that “Israel’s” prolonged campaign in Gaza had failed to eliminate Hamas.

According to Mohebbi, Ansarullah continues to expand its capabilities and develop its military strength, while repeated attacks against Yemen could result in stronger retaliation.

He said the regional conflicts demonstrate that military pressure alone cannot easily overcome determined resistance movements.