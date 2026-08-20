Ben Gurion Airport Halts Ops. as Labor Dispute Disrupts “Israeli” Travel Hub

By Staff, Agencies

Operations at the “Israeli” entity’s Ben Gurion Airport are set to halt at 2 p.m. local time Thursday after a labor dispute disrupted check-in services and affected ground operations, according to “Israeli” media.

The disruption began after airport workers were instructed to stop working at check-in counters. Employees from four ground-handling companies operating at the airport have also reportedly halted their duties.

The “Israel” Airports Authority and air-traffic authorities notified airlines in advance of the planned shutdown, according to Ynet.

The stoppage comes during one of the airport’s busiest periods of the year, with Ben Gurion handling around 100,000 passengers and approximately 600 flights daily.

The Airports Authority said the labor action, reportedly organized under instructions from a workers’ committee, has significantly affected passenger services and airport operations. It called on employees to immediately resume work.

Authorities warned that continued disruptions could prompt legal intervention. Officials from the “Israeli” Transportation Ministry also reportedly warned that workers could face dismissal if the stoppage is determined to constitute a deliberate slowdown.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev has instructed ministry Director-General Moshe Ben Zaken to intervene and address the escalating dispute.

The shutdown threatens to cause further flight disruptions and travel uncertainty at a critical time of year, placing additional pressure on the already heavily used airport.