Trump Showcases White House Renovations as US Debt Tops $40 Trillion

By Staff, Agencies

As United States debt surpassed $40 trillion and the war against Iran continued, Donald Trump led reporters on a 40-minute tour of extensive White House renovations he is overseeing.

Trump highlighted a new granite driveway, refurbished columns, fresh landscaping and an ornate helipad, where he signed a stone bearing his name.

He repeatedly praised the quality of the materials and his own construction expertise, declaring, “one thing I know how to do is build.”

The tour also came amid sharp criticism from Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who accused Trump of being more interested in construction projects and personal pursuits than governing.

While US service members “fight his war” in Iran, Ossoff said, “the president sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks.”

“See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom,” Ossoff added, also criticizing Trump’s travel with close aide Natalie Harp on a luxury jet gifted to him by the emir of Qatar.