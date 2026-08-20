Mass Funeral Held in Gaza City for 50 Palestinians Recovered from Rubble

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of people attended a mass funeral ceremony in Gaza City for 50 Palestinians whose remains were recently recovered by Civil Defense teams from beneath homes destroyed during the genocidal war.

On Thursday, the families and relatives of the martyrs gathered at the courtyard of al-Shifa Medical Complex to participate in the farewell ceremony before the remains were buried in cemeteries across the city.

Gaza Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies more than two years after their martyrdom, amid severe shortages of heavy machinery, equipment, logistical supplies, and fuel required for recovery operations.

Gaza's Civil Defense agency called on local and international journalists and media organizations to attend the funeral ceremonies to document "Israeli" atrocities and convey the suffering of Palestinian families who lost loved ones in attacks targeting homes and residential neighborhoods.

Field sources said the martyrs belonged to the al-Sawafiri, al-Batniji, and Karam families. They were reportedly buried alive after the ceilings of their homes collapsed during "Israeli" strikes.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that another 10 Palestinians were killed and 25 wounded over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza since October 2023 to 73,417.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the latest casualties, saying "Israeli" military forces continue to violate the October 2025 ceasefire through shelling and gunfire in different parts of the Strip.

A number of victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and on roads, with ambulance and Civil Defense crews still unable to reach them, the ministry added.

The genocide perpetrated by "Israel" in Gaza has caused extensive devastation across the coastal territory, affecting approximately 90% of its infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.