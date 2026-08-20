Australia Summons ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Gaza Aid Worker Killings

By Staff, Agencies

Australia summoned "Israel's" ambassador on Thursday, expressing outrage over the "Israeli" occupation military's decision not to pursue criminal proceedings over the 2024 killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the decision fell short of the accountability Canberra expected after the "Israeli" occupation military concluded there was no basis for a criminal investigation into the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including Frankcom.

"This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect," Wong said, adding that Australia was "outraged" by the decision.

"Democracies seek, and accept higher standards. The Australian government will not stop pressing Israel for justice for Zomi and her colleagues."

Wong said she had instructed Australia's envoy in "Israel" to convey Canberra's position directly to the "Israeli" government as Australia considers its next steps.

The April 2024 "Israeli" attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy drew widespread international condemnation. The seven aid workers killed included citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland, as well as Palestinians and a dual US-Canadian citizen.

The "Israeli" occupation military said on Wednesday that its fact-finding and assessment process found no basis for a criminal investigation into the killings. It acknowledged operational failures but concluded there was no criminal liability for the forces involved, according to Reuters.

Hillel Newman, "Israel's" ambassador to Australia, told reporters in Canberra after meeting Wong that the attack was a mistake but involved no criminal intent.

"It was a mistake, in retrospect, but the findings of the court are that there was no criminal intention, no intention to hit at aid workers, and therefore no criminal responsibility," Newman said.

He also claimed that the aid workers' convoy had deviated from a pre-approved route and may have carried armed personnel, which he said led the "Israeli" military to believe that the convoy had been taken over by Hamas.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been martyred in "Israeli" attacks since the start of the Gaza war in 2023, with thousands more reportedly killed in "Israeli" military operations in southern Lebanon. The fatalities include aid workers, doctors, journalists, and other civilians.