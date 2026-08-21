Ceasefire Under Fire: IOF Escalates Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a new series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Thursday, including demolitions, artillery shelling, drone activity, and the burning of homes, amid continued violations of the ceasefire.

Local reports said several towns and areas across the southern governorates were targeted.

In the Marjayoun district, the IOF carried out a demolition operation on the outskirts of Mais al-Jabal, while another demolition was reported in Al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district. An "Israeli" drone also dropped explosive material near the Ali al-Taher area in the Nabatieh region.

Meanwhile, in Talsah, in the Marjayoun district, the IOF set fire to several homes. An "Israeli" Merkava tank then shelled the outskirts of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district with several rounds.

Earlier on Thursday, a major explosion was reported between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Yohmor al-Shqif, following another explosion in the al-Mashaa area of Mansouri, which was also subjected to artillery fire.

Elsewhere, "Israeli" artillery targeted the wooded area between Ali al-Taher and al-Dabsha with phosphorus shells, according to reports. Other areas came under attack, including the territory between Talsah and Markaba, Wadi al-Salouqi, the outskirts of Shebaa, and the town of Houla.

The attacks involved artillery fire and explosive operations, alongside the burning and destruction of homes and infrastructure. They continued despite the ceasefire, with the IOF maintaining aggression across southern Lebanon and using warplanes and drones to strike towns and villages.

At the same time, the repeated attacks have coincided with the continued IOF presence inside Lebanese territory and ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

The escalation comes as Lebanese authorities engage in direct negotiations with the IOF under US sponsorship. Lebanese political forces, including Hezbollah, have rejected the negotiating track and urged the authorities to abandon what they describe as a grave political mistake.

Against this backdrop, the continued attacks highlight the gap between the diplomatic process and conditions on the ground, as the IOF continue aggression, demolish Lebanese property, and target areas across the south. For Lebanon, the attacks also raise questions about the credibility of any arrangements being discussed while the ceasefire continues to be violated.