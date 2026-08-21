Egypt Seeks Expanded Qatari Investment as Ties Grow

By Staff, Agencies

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called on Qatar to increase its investments in Egypt during talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Cairo on Thursday.

Sisi also affirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide the necessary conditions to facilitate and expand Qatari investments, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting focused on developing Egyptian-Qatari relations across political, trade, and investment fields, as well as cooperation under the countries’ joint higher committee.

Sisi welcomed the progress in Cairo-Doha relations and expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

For his part, Al Thani conveyed the greetings of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and affirmed Doha’s interest in taking ties to a new level.

Al Thani also met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the sidelines of the seventh session of the Qatari-Egyptian Supreme Committee. The two discussed developments in bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation across various fields.

The Gaza Strip was also central to the talks. According to the Egyptian presidency, Cairo and Doha stressed the need for all parties to implement their commitments under US President Donald Trump’s plan, while calling for faster early recovery and reconstruction efforts and expanded humanitarian access.

Egypt and Qatar have played prominent roles in regional diplomatic efforts over Gaza, including ceasefire arrangements, humanitarian access, and post-war reconstruction. The focus on reconstruction also links their economic cooperation to the broader regional response to the devastation caused by the "Israeli" war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Qatar already has a significant investment presence in Egypt. In August 2025, the Qatari prime minister said direct Qatari investments had reached $7.5 billion.

One of Qatar’s major projects is the Alam al-Roum resort on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. According to Qatar News Agency, Qatar’s direct cash investment in the project alone stands at $3.5 billion.

The latest Cairo talks signal efforts by both sides to build on existing investments and expand cooperation across trade, investment, and other economic sectors.