Zelensky Faces Mounting Political Crisis as Corruption Scandals His Grip on Power

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is facing growing political pressure as a fresh corruption investigation surrounding senior officials and an increasingly outspoken political rival fuel questions over his leadership, according to major Western media outlets.

The latest turmoil follows Zelensky’s dismissal of deputy presidential office head Irina Mudraya on Wednesday, shortly after anti-corruption authorities launched an investigation into an alleged $3.4 million money-laundering scheme involving senior officials. Mudraya has denied any wrongdoing.

The controversy adds to a series of corruption scandals involving figures close to Zelensky and comes amid growing public and political frustration with his government.

A former defense minister, Mikhail Fedorov, intensified the pressure Tuesday by releasing a campaign-style video accusing the government of systemic failures and calling for elections. His intervention has been portrayed by several Western outlets as an unusually direct challenge to Zelensky’s authority.

Zelensky’s five-year presidential term expired in May 2024. Elections have not been held, with the government citing martial law imposed following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

The Wall Street Journal described the developments as one of the most serious challenges to Zelensky’s hold on power since the conflict escalated. The Financial Times likewise reported that repeated corruption allegations involving his allies have contributed to declining approval and concern among Ukraine’s Western supporters.

The Washington Post characterized Fedorov’s intervention as a direct challenge to Zelensky, while The Guardian described him as a potentially powerful political opponent.

Other European outlets have similarly highlighted the growing political pressure. Le Monde reported that Fedorov had crossed a line by openly demanding elections, while Der Spiegel described his move as an apparent bid for the role of opposition leader.

The developments point to mounting tensions within Ukraine’s political establishment, with corruption allegations, public fatigue and demands for political accountability increasingly adding to the challenges facing Zelensky’s government.